2 men arrested after shooting at Devils Lake strip club

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say two men have been arrested for a weekend shooting incident at a strip club just outside the Devils Lake city limits.

Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson said one man was shot in the leg early Saturday when multiple rounds were fired into Wally’s Roadhouse and Gentleman’s Club. The injured man’s condition is not known.

The shooting happened after the two suspects left the club, Nelson said. One of them retrieved a gun from a vehicle and gave it to the second suspect, who fired at the building, Nelson said.

A Devils Lake police officer took the pair into custody within minutes as the suspects drove off.

The shooter is awaiting a formal charge of attempted murder while the second suspect is likely to be charged with accomplice to attempted murder, police said.

