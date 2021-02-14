Slow Warming Trend this Week

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures Monday start out around 10 to 20 below zero, warming Monday afternoon to near zero. A bit more mild air is expected for Tuesday, with lows only in the teens below zero, warming into the single digits on either side of zero in the afternoon!! Even warmer air moves in Wednesday, with lows only in the single digits below zero, warming into the positive single digits in the afternoon. Late Tuesday/early Wednesday also brings the chance for a few flurries or light snow as well.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday brings the warmest air we’ve seen in awhile, with lows around zero and highs in the teens and 20s above zero under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs Friday are expected to move into the 20s above zero with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The mild air looks to be sticking around for a bit. Morning low temperatures will be in the single digits, and highs Saturday will warm into the mid 20s for most. Sunday warms up even more! Many can look forward to temperatures near freezing.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY (PRESIDENTS DAY): Sunny. Chilly. Low: -23. High: -1.

TUESDAY: A few passing clouds. Low: -15. High: 2.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow chance. Low: -6. High: 9.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. Low: 0. High: 19.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 5. High: 23.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 9. High: 25.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 13. High: 34.