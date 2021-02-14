North Dakota sweeps Denver to stretch its NCHC lead

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND ATHLETICS) - Jasper Weatherby scored twice and goalie Peter Thome stopped 18 shots to lead host North Dakota to a 5-2 win over Denver Saturday evening at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Fighting Hawks now lead the National Collegiate Hockey Conference by four points over second-place St. Cloud State with a game in hand.

No. 1/2 North Dakota (15-4-1) improved to 4-0 at home this season and the Hawks have won 24 of their last 25 at REA, dating back to 2018-19.

Denver (7-11-1) slips to sixth place in the NCHC with 25 points while Western Michigan moves into fifth after its sweep of Minnesota Duluth this weekend.

UND will ends its regular season with four straight games with Omaha. The first series is at Ralph Engelstad Arena for Friday and Saturday night games before they play a home-and-home (one game each) over the final two weeks of the regular season.

NOTES:

*Jasper Weatherby extended his goal-scoring streak to four straight games with his goal early in the first period and he now has five goals in his last four games.

*Peter Thome made his third start of the season in goal.

*Adam Scheel (lower body) and Grant Mismash (upper body) were each scratched due to injuries sustained in Friday’s game.

*Shane Pinto scored a goal to stretch his goal scoring streak to six consecutive games (9G, 2A in those 6g)

