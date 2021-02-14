North Dakota reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, another day with no new deaths

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials reported Sunday that an additional 47 people in the state have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 98,597.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday

A total of 1,431 people have died from complications due to the virus since the pandemic began.

There are 38 people who are reported as hospitalized with the virus on Sunday.

So far, 94,854 people in North Dakota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and a total of 45,851 people — or 6.3% of the state’s population — have had two doses.

The number of active COVID-19 cases was 762 as of Sunday, with a 3.5% positivity rate

