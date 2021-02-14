Motschenbacher Leads Dragon Women to Thrilling 76-75 Win at UMary

BISMARCK, N.D. (MSUM Athletics) - Freshman guard Karley Motschenbacher scored a career-high 22 points and hit the game winning free throw with less than two seconds left to help the Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team to a 76-75 win over UMary Saturday in Bismarck, N.D.

MSUM improved to 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s North Division while UMary fell to 3-9 overall and 3-7 in the division.

Karley’s Comes Through:

Motschenbacher finished with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. She also added a team-best five assists. Her previous career-high was 13 set on Friday. Most importantly she hit the free throw in the final seconds to break the 75-75 tie.

Further Inside the Numbers:

Including Motschenbacher’s career day, four Dragons scored in double figures. Junior forward Peyton Boom had 14 points while junior center Nicole Brown had 11. Freshman forward Paige Thompson had 10 points in 10 minutes off the bench. Junior guard Natalie Steichen led with seven rebounds while adding four assists.

Senior guard Sarah Jacobson had four assists as well to go with nine points.

UMary had a 38-36 edge in rebounds in the game. The Dragons shot 48.2 percent (27-of-56) for the game while the Marauders shot 44.3 percent (27-of-61).

Final-Minutes Rally:

UMary held a 67-62 lead with 3:55 left, but Jacobson answered with a key three to cut the lead to two. From there, the game was tied four times, including at 75-75 when Motschenbacher was fouled and hit 1-of-2 shots.

Back and Forth:

The score was tied 16 times in the game and there were 18 lead changes. MSUM led 33-31 at halftime.

Season Sweep:

MSUM swept the Marauders for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Up Next:

MSUM wraps up the regular season at home next weekend against Northern State.

