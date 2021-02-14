Advertisement

Early morning fire at West Fargo home

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire in West Fargo early Saturday morning destroyed a garage and two vehicles inside.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at 2172 14th St. W. Two people were inside at the time of the fire. They say they woke up to the alarm and by the time crews showed up, the garage was completely on fire.

Fire crews were able to keep it from spreading to the house. They say they believe the fire started at the outlet the garage fridge was plugged into.

No one was hurt and the couple is able to stay in their home.

