Not all evictions have stopped, here’s why

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The looming eviction crisis continues for many amid the pandemic.

In an effort to soften the blow, President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium is set to last through the end of next month. That doesn’t mean all evictions have stopped.

For more than five years, Bobby Delage has called 81 Center St. in West Fargo home. He’s made a lot of memories in the green four-plex. Come Friday, he won’t be there.

“I couldn’t find a job, so I couldn’t pay rent,” he says.

Delage fell behind on the $600 monthly rent after being fired from his job in October. He applied to several jobs and sought rental assistance, but nothing worked out in time.

“They moved forward with the process of eviction,” he says. “I have to be out Friday.”

Delage and his 13-year-old son have to be out in less than a week and have nowhere to turn.

“I guess the hardest part is not being able to provide a home for my child,” he says. “I haven’t told him yet.”

The pandemic was expected to trigger the most severe housing crisis in the nation’s history. One estimate shows as many as 40-million Americans were at risk. Even with a federal eviction moratorium, tens of thousands have lost their homes.

“It’s not easy out there for some people,” Delage says.

The bottom line is the moratorium isn’t law. It doesn’t mean renters won’t have to pay the money back. Meaning, it’s still up to a local court to decide the fate of the renter. For Delage, that will be on Friday.

Forty-three passed their evictions moratoriums. Many statewide bans were in place for 10 weeks or less. In North Dakota, evictions halted for about a month.

