North Dakota reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Brian Sherrod and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials reported Saturday that an additional 91 people in the state have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 98,551.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday.

A total of 1,431 people have died from complications due to the virus since the pandemic began.

Also Saturday, 36 people were hospitalized with the virus, three fewer than a day before.

So far, 94,854 people in North Dakota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and a total of 45,851 people — or 6.3% of the state’s population — have had two doses.

The number of active COVID-19 cases was 815 as of Saturday.

