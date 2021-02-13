MSUM Women Start Out Hot from Three, Roll Past UMary 86-75

BISMARCK, N.D. (MSUM Athletics) - Torrid first-half three-point shooting helped the Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team build a double-digit halftime lead on its way to an 86-75 win over UMary Friday night in Bismarck, N.D.

MSUM is now 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the NSIC while UMary fell to 3-8 overall and 3-6 in the league.

Balanced Attack:

Four Dragons scored in double figures and six players had at least eight points. Sophomore guard Mariah McKeever led the way with 18 points while junior forward Peyton Boom added 13 points. Freshman guard Karley Motschenbacher had a career-high 13 points while senior guard Sarah Jacobson had 10.

Senior forward Brooklyn Liegel had nine points off the bench. Junior guard Natalie Steichen had six points but led the Dragons in rebounding (nine), assists (six) and steals (five).

The Dragons hit 25-of-50 field goals for a 50 percent shooting night while UMary shot just 37.7 percent (23-of-61). MSUM had a 41-31 edge in rebounds.

On Fire from Three:

MSUM was on fire from three-point range in the first half, hitting 10-of-12 attempt. The Dragons had five players hit threes with McKeever hitting three and Jacobson, Motschenbacher and Liegel hit hitting two. That helped MSUM built a 50-38 halftime lead.

Conversely, UMary hit just 5-of-29 (17.2 percent) from three for the game.

Fast Start in First Quarter:

MSUM set the tone with a 29-point first quarter, taking a 29-15 lead after the first 10 minutes. McKeever had eight points in the first quarter while Boom had seven.

Weathering the Storm:

The Marauders cut MSUM’s double-digit lead to 38-36 with 2:57 left in the first half but the Dragons closed the half on a 12-2 run to push the lead back to double digits by halftime.

Up Next:

MSUM and UMary battle again at 4 p.m. Saturday in Bismarck.

