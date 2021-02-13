Local man racing in Iditarod, promoting suicide prevention awareness

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A local man is gearing up for one of the top sled dog races in the world.

The Fargo native has spent the last six months braving the Alaskan Wilderness, preparing to race in his third and final Iditarod.

“I’m going to do it one more time,” Johnson says. “This time, I’m hoping to do it right.”

The 1,000-mile annual dog race kicks off the first week of March in Anchorage.

Johnson’s first race lasted 22 days, his second lasted 10 days. This time around his goal goes beyond how fast he can cross the finish line, instead, it’s about who he is racing for.

“I have a cousin, Benjamin, that 10 years ago died by suicide,” he says. “What I’ve learned from that experience is how incredibly traumatic and devastating it can be to the family when someone you love dies by suicide.”

He’s racing, not only for Benjamin but for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Johnson is asking you to send him the names of loved ones you’ve lost.

“The team is going to be me, the dogs and these names,” he says.

He’s planning to carry the names with him throughout the entire race, remembering those who’ve died by suicide and healing those who are left behind.

“At the end of the race, we are going to take that list and have a ceremony. We are going to go to the start of the historic Iditarod Trail,” he says. “We are going to burn that list in my cooker. Then, we are going to spread the ashes into the Pacific Ocean.”

If you have a name you’d like Johnson to carry during his race, you can e-mail him at: gunnariditarodhope.com.

