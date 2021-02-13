Advertisement

Josh Duhamel is Freezing for A Reason for youth of Detroit Lakes

The Polar Fest Plunge event raised a total amount of $21,662.89 for the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes. In the article, we provided a link to Josh Duhamel’s plunge.
By Brian Sherrod and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the 25th year in a row, the lakes area tradition of the Polar Fest Plunge continued.

Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes thought long and hard on how to creatively celebrate this annual fundraiser in the midst of these unique times.

Typically, this event draws hundreds of families to gather around an icy hole and cheer on brave souls as they jump into a frozen lake in the middle of February.

However, this year things are a little different.

There is one celebrity “Proxy Plunger”, Josh Duhamel, who everyone cheered on virtually as he freezes for the youth of Detroit Lakes.

Past plungers and friends of the Club were encouraged to “Plunge by Proxy” and raise pledges or post their “chilly” pictures on the Club’s Facebook page while having a chance to win incentives such as VISA Gift Cards, Club swag, and Josh Duhamel autographed items.

The Polar Fest Plunge event raised $8,121.89 in pledges, sold 1,354 raffle tickets raising $13,540, had 38 people “Plunge by Proxy” and raised a total amount of $21,662.89 for the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes.

To check out Josh Duhamel’s plunge, you can go to: www.bgcdl.org.

