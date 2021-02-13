Find Someone Warm to Snuggle!

Advertisement

Relief in sight for next week!
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUNDAY: Sunday will start cold again (no surprise) with temperatures again in the 20s to 30s below zero. Highs climb only to the teens and single digits below zero. At least the sunshine has been a nice treat!

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures Monday start out around 10 to 20 below zero, warming Monday afternoon to near zero. A bit more mild air is expected for Tuesday, with lows only in the negative single digits/teens, warming into the positive single digits in the afternoon!! Even warmer air moves in Wednesday, with lows only in the negative single digits, warming into the positive double digits in the afternoon.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday brings the warmest air we’ve seen in awhile, with lows around zero and highs in the teens and 20s above zero under a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs Friday are expected to move into the 20s above zero with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: The mild air looks to be sticking around for a bit. Highs Sunday will warm into the mid 20s for most.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Sunny. Cold. Low: -24. High: -10.

MONDAY (PRESIDENTS DAY): Sunny. Chilly. Low: -20. High: -1.

TUESDAY: A few passing clouds. Low: -10. High: 9.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: -6. High: 13.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. Low: 0. High: 19.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 5. High: 23.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 9. High: 25.

