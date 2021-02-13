Bison Fall Late to Roos in Season Opener

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - A goal in the 82nd minute gave Kansas City a 3-2 win over North Dakota State in the Summit League soccer opener for both teams.

NDSU dropped to 0-1 on the season, while the Roos improved to 1-1. It was the first time in six all-time matches between the two teams that the Roos have beaten the Bison. The two teams will face each other again on Sunday, with the match scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. at the Dacotah Field Bubble.

Rileigh Kuhns started the scoring for the Roos with a goal in the eighth minute off an assist from Hayden Burnett. Just over four minutes later, Brookelyn Dew took a pass from Ellie Schneider off a free kick to even the match. With just over three minutes left in the first half, Sarah Karloff scored an unassisted goal for Kansas City to take a 2-1 lead at the half. In the 63rd minute, Olivia Lovick scored her first career goal off a deflected shot by Marian Taiwo. A goal by Emily Jensen in the 82nd minute won the match for Kansas City.

Danielle Algera led the Bison with three shot attempts. Algera, McKenna Strand, Dew, Taiwo and Lovick each had a shot on goal for NDSU. Abby Wilkinson suffered the loss in the net during her collegiate debut, recording two saves while allowing three goals. The goal was the fifth of Dew’s career, while Taiwo and Schneider now have five and three assists respectively.

