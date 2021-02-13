Bad crash on Great Northern Drive leaves one dead and the other hospitalized

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Great Northern Drive and 18th Street North just before 1:00am.

As officers arrived, they found a badly damaged vehicle and an unresponsive male laying on the ground nearby.

The 21-year-old male was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Officers eventually found out that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was located by West Fargo police at their house.

The driver was then transported to a local hospital for their injuries where they remain this morning.

Fargo Police Detectives responded and worked with officers on scene to identify the events that led to the crash.

They developed probable cause to arrest the driver for DUI and Criminal Vehicular Injury.

Since the driver was admitted to the hospital, a report will be completed and forwarded to the Cass County State Attorneys Office for consideration of charges.

The names of the two involved has not been given at this time.

