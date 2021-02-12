Vaccination centers provide vaccination timelines and individual allocation factors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local hospitals, clinics and public health units provided their timelines of vaccinations.

Valley News Live reached out to Sanford Health, Clay County Public Health, Fargo Cass Public Health, Grand Forks Public Health Department and Essentia for comments.

Valley News Live asked the local centers as they go through Phase 1A through 1B and each tier, has the process sped up or slowed down?

· Sanford: It has not slowed down or sped up. They go through a three-week allocation process. The goal is always to get the doses into patient’s arms within five days. There is never a wasted dose.

· Clay County: MN is still providing vaccine to Phase 1A groups. Additional priority groups were added with Phase 1A including E-12 school staff, child-care providers and 65 plus. The limited vaccine allocation for local public health has not allowed us to finish vaccinating these groups. The pharmacies that are enrolled in the federal pharmacy program vaccinated most of the Long-term Care facilities. The clinics in Clay County are vaccinating those in Priority 1A as well as the 65 plus. The clinics also have limited doses to administer. Progress with distribution is slowly improving-–almost 600,000 MN’s have received their 1st dose. 30% of 65 plus population had their first vaccine. Minnesota Dept of Health has not finalized who will be included in Phase 1B priority groups yet.

· Grand Forks Public Health Department: We are seeing the allocation amounts right around the 800-1000/week mark so we are making good progress through Phase 1B. In Grand Forks, we have streamlined our process so that residents can come through community vaccine clinics. This allows us to continue to maximize our resources, so it feels like it is speeding up.

· Fargo Cass Public Health: From our perspective, we would say the process has sped up. Since our vaccine operation began in late December, we’ve worked to streamline our processes and increase our efficiency. This has resulted in our ability to vaccinate double the number of people in half the amount time.

Valley News Live then asked is there is a timeline of how long each phase and tier has taken.

· Sanford: There is not really a timetable. We invite whoever is in the phase at the time. The next phase is offered and invited after everyone in the previous phase as been.

· Clay County: We are still in Phase 1A. When we receive more vaccine, we hope to see improvement in the timelines of vaccinating the subsequent priority groups. We have been frustrated by the shortage of Covid-19 vaccine.

· Grand Forks Public Health Department: It largely depends on two factors: Vaccine allocation and uptake. With more and more people wanting to get the vaccine, it takes more time in each tier. Once we have allocation amounts, we can set clinic dates and invite eligible individuals to register for an appointment. We are hopeful that allocations will increase soon. We have a great model in Grand Forks for efficiently and safely getting the vaccine administered so that it’s not sitting on shelves. If we were to receive a large increase in allocation, we could be to the general public by April.

· Fargo Cass Public Health: We aren’t able to make that prediction at the local level and would suggest reaching out to the ND Joint Information Center to ask this question of the State Immunization Program.

Valley News Live next asked if the general public vaccination timeline of April is still possible.

· Sanford: We are hopefully to have the increased allocation to do it. We definitely have the force to do it. We have not been told it will happen by April. It all depends on the supply.

· Clay County: I think the April timeline is very aggressive but it might be possible depending on whether allocation of vaccine is expedited from the Federal Government. Another vaccine should also be available in the next 3-4 weeks under the emergency use authorization. It will be months until kids under 16 will be eligible for vaccines.

· Fargo Cass Public Health: We aren’t able to make that prediction at the local level and would suggest reaching out to the ND Joint Information Center to ask this question of the State Immunization Program.

Valley News Live lastly asked if the timeline that President put out about one million doses a day for 100 days is possible and are you feeling the pressure.

· Sanford: I don’t think we are feeling the pressure of this goal and we would love to be able to do that.

· Clay County: The goal is to reach herd immunity as quickly as we can both nationally and globally. With more variants discovered the more urgency there is in getting people vaccinated. The vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious disease, it is still unknown how effective they are in stopping virus transmission. No one knows exactly what percentage of the public must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, but many experts estimate the range between 70%-90%. Herd immunity would mean that we would dramatically decrease transmissions, people feel safer and their risks are significantly lower.

· Grand Forks Public Health Department: I don’t think there is additional pressure. Our main driver has always been the people in our community. We want to get this vaccine to them as quickly and safely as we can.

· Fargo Cass Public Health: These types of conversations may be taking place between state and federal partners so we would again suggest reaching out to the ND Joint Information Center to ask this question of the State Immunization Program. We are very pleased with our vaccine operation and will continue to work to administer any vaccine we receive as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Essentia is still gathering the answers to the above questions and will provide us with their answers as they receive them.

