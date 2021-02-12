Advertisement

U.S. Attorney General blocked Chauvin plea deal

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree

murder in George Floyd’s death before then U.S. Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year. Two law

enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks say the deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a

civil rights offense. It was part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after riots damaged a swath of South

Minneapolis. The officials say Barr rejected the deal in part because he felt the investigation into Floyd’s death was sill in its relative

infancy.

