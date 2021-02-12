Tokyo Olympics Event Executive Resigns after Sexist Remarks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics Chief, Yoshiro Mori apologized and resigned Today over sexist comments,
less than six months before the troubled games are scheduled to start. Mori, 83, a former Japanese Prime Minister, sparked an
outcry of public anger, when during an Olympic committee meeting earlier this month he made some sexist remarks and refused
to step down. He told a board meeting on Friday that the most important thing now was for the Tokyo Olympics to be a success
and was resigning as of Friday. His resignation only months before the postponed summer games are scheduled to begin will
further erode confidence in the organizer’s ability to pull off the event during a Coronavirus Pandemic. Earlier this week, Mori
asked the Mayor of the Olympic Village, to take over the top position, but by Friday public criticism of his hand-picked successor,
another older, male, reportedly saw the man turn down the job. Local broadcaster Fuji Network reported the government would
seek to block the nomination.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.