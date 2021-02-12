Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics Event Executive Resigns after Sexist Remarks

Japan is ‘determined’ to host the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, Prime Minister Suga said.
Japan is ‘determined’ to host the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, Prime Minister Suga said.(CNN Newsource)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics Chief, Yoshiro Mori apologized and resigned Today over sexist comments,

less than six months before the troubled games are scheduled to start. Mori, 83, a former Japanese Prime Minister, sparked an

outcry of public anger, when during an Olympic committee meeting earlier this month he made some sexist remarks and refused

to step down. He told a board meeting on Friday that the most important thing now was for the Tokyo Olympics to be a success

and was resigning as of Friday. His resignation only months before the postponed summer games are scheduled to begin will

further erode confidence in the organizer’s ability to pull off the event during a Coronavirus Pandemic. Earlier this week, Mori

asked the Mayor of the Olympic Village, to take over the top position, but by Friday public criticism of his hand-picked successor,

another older, male, reportedly saw the man turn down the job. Local broadcaster Fuji Network reported the government would

seek to block the nomination.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge Closure in North Fargo
North Fargo bridge closing indefinitely
PlanYourVaccine.com shows if you are eligible to receive the vaccine based on your location,...
NBC News launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine allocation information
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Moorhead Police respond to a call of gunfire in the city and arrest a person in the 900 block...
Police investigating shots fired in south Moorhead
Family reunited
Grafton family reunited after being separated by coronavirus border lockdown

Latest News

giving hearts day
Giving Hearts Day total exceeds last year’s amount by 2 million.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
U.S. Attorney General blocked Chauvin plea deal
Friends rally around GF family after horseback riding accident
News - Exclusive: Stabbing charges dropped
News - Exclusive: Stabbing charges dropped