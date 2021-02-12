Tokyo Olympics Event Executive Resigns after Sexist Remarks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics Chief, Yoshiro Mori apologized and resigned Today over sexist comments,

less than six months before the troubled games are scheduled to start. Mori, 83, a former Japanese Prime Minister, sparked an

outcry of public anger, when during an Olympic committee meeting earlier this month he made some sexist remarks and refused

to step down. He told a board meeting on Friday that the most important thing now was for the Tokyo Olympics to be a success

and was resigning as of Friday. His resignation only months before the postponed summer games are scheduled to begin will

further erode confidence in the organizer’s ability to pull off the event during a Coronavirus Pandemic. Earlier this week, Mori

asked the Mayor of the Olympic Village, to take over the top position, but by Friday public criticism of his hand-picked successor,

another older, male, reportedly saw the man turn down the job. Local broadcaster Fuji Network reported the government would

seek to block the nomination.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.