Stabbing charges dropped for Fargo man acting in self-defense

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A local rapper and music promoter is a free man. His charges have been dropped after he was accused of stabbing three people last September.

Facing judgment, the loss of his business and the possibility of 15 years behind bars, the trip to freedom wasn’t an easy one.

Jason Grant spent the last five months counting on one thing, the truth.

“I went through every emotion you can go through,” he says. “I started not to believe in the system. I started understanding how the law works. It’s not what happened, it’s what you can prove. In my heart, I felt like the story would come out.”

A late night out on the town ended with a group showing up uninvited to his business for an afterparty. A fight broke out and some were cut with a knife.

Grant called the police and was later accused of stabbing three people.

“It was bad because I’ve lived here for 25 years. I know a lot of people,” he says. “When that story came out, it was like, ‘What?’ People were like, ‘What?’ Everyone was talking. It was the big buzz around town and I was the fall guy on it.”

Grant says he acted in self-defense that night when he was attacked. Months later, the state agreed to say after interviewing several witnesses the state is unable to disprove Grant’s claim.

This week, the state dropped all three assault charges before the trial.

“I’m just happy to be free. I don’t wish any harm to anyone involved,” he says. “I’m just happy the truth came out and the legal system worked.”

Grant says, now, he’s looking forward to sharing the news that he’s a free and innocent man.

