Residents Must Monitor Email for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Invitations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) would like to remind residents who have completed the COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1B Resident Contact Form to check their email frequently for communication from FCPH.

“When we reach out to residents regarding vaccine availability, we’re doing that both over the phone and through email. It’s important that residents monitor their email after they’ve shared their contact information with us so they don’t miss any important communication,” says Hunter Hubrig, FCPH Environmental Health Practitioner and COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Chief. In some cases, messages may be delivered to a spam or junk folder, so residents are encouraged to monitor multiple email folders.

FCPH also stresses the importance of not sharing online registration links for vaccine clinics. Sharing this information may result in situations where individuals not currently eligible for vaccine may make an appointment. This would reduce available vaccine for residents who are currently eligible.

FCPH will continue to communicate information about vaccine availability to the community through local media, its website and social media channels.

Residents should continue practicing recommended public health prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. These measures include wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, avoiding large gatherings, good hand hygiene and staying home when sick. Additionally, residents are also encouraged to rely on credible sources for reliable information about COVID-19 vaccine. Both the North Dakota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide information on this important topic.

