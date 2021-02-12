Remembering fallen officer Jason Moszer five years later

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a somber day in the metro as today marks the five-year anniversary of the death of Fargo Police officer Jason Moszer who was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic disturbance.

“He not only was a son, a father, husband, brother, but he was a friend to many. He was forgotten by no one and honored by all,” Chief David Zibolski said.

“I do hereby proclaim, February 11, 2021, the Jason Moszer day,” Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.

Mayor Tim Mahoney officially declared today Jason Moszer day in the City of Fargo, something Fargo Police Chief Zibolski likened to divine intervention as Feb. 11 also marks Giving Hearts Day. In attendance at Moszer’s memorial service was his heart recipient, as Officer Moszer not only gave the ultimate sacrifice, but also the gift of life through organ donation.

“Because of that gift of sacrifice and service, others live today. Jason’s middle name was David, his father’s name is David, the recipient’s name is David. It’s Giving Heart’s Day. I’m sure Father Courtney would say the Lord works in mysterious ways, but there’s meaning to all of this,” he said.

Officer Moszer served six years with the Fargo Police Department, where he was awarded the Silver Star in February 2012 for heroism and bravery after he and another officer rescued two children from an apartment fire.

“It is not how these officers died that makes them heroes. It is how they lived,” Mayor Mahoney said.

“I think the tribute to his legacy is that he really had a passion and desire to continue to serve and to help others and that was probably his calling to law enforcement,” Lt. Colonel Ed Suarez with the Minnesota National Guard said in a 2016 interview with Valley News Live.

Several officers not only from Fargo Police, but West Fargo and Moorhead, as well as both Clay and Cass County Sheriff Departments were in attendance today. Many say February 10 and 11 are days they will never forget, but say it’s more important to think about the life Officer Jason Moszer lived rather than the way he died.

In honor of Officer Moszer Fargo City Hall will be lit up in blue tonight.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.