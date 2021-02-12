Advertisement

NDT - FPS Student Makes own Guitars

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge Closure in North Fargo
North Fargo bridge closing indefinitely
PlanYourVaccine.com shows if you are eligible to receive the vaccine based on your location,...
NBC News launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine allocation information
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Moorhead Police respond to a call of gunfire in the city and arrest a person in the 900 block...
Police investigating shots fired in south Moorhead
Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call

Latest News

Veterans must be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the VA.
Fargo VA expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
1,058 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
118 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota
Some items stolen from the homes include firearms, a vehicle and scheduled narcotic...
Fargo Police responds to five residential burglaries on south side of Fargo
NDT - Daily Motivation and Tea Time
NDT - Daily Motivation and Tea Time