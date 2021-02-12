Advertisement

ND Grand Jury Indicts Michigan Man on Drug Charges

(Jamestown Police Dept.)
By Julie Holgate
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota grand jury has indicted a Michigan man on drug charges, after the seizure of deadly fentanyl with a street value of $160,000. U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 28-year-old Barry Brown, Jr., of Taylor, MI, is now charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, fentanyl, and fentanyl-related substance.

The indictment unsealed Thursday alleges police served a search warrant at Brown’s Bismarck hotel room last month and found approximately 2,000 opiate pills that were designed to look like actual oxycodone, but contained fentanyl. Agents also seized $66,000 in cash.

Wrigley says the arrest is another hit against the pushers who he alleges have targeted North Dakota’s Native American communities.

