Advertisement

Gov. Tim Walz Announces Adjustments to COVID-19 Mitigation Measures

Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz on Friday said he would relax several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus as cases continue to ebb, including raising the maximum occupancy in bars and restaurants and at private events and celebrations.

Starting Saturday, top capacity at bars and restaurants and indoor entertainment venues will rise to 250 people, with up to 50 people allowed at private events and celebrations. The governor’s order doesn’t change the limit on capacity by percentage. That means bars and restaurants still may not go above 50 percent of capacity. The limit for indoor entertainment venues stays at 25 percent.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge Closure in North Fargo
North Fargo bridge closing indefinitely
PlanYourVaccine.com shows if you are eligible to receive the vaccine based on your location,...
NBC News launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine allocation information
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Moorhead Police respond to a call of gunfire in the city and arrest a person in the 900 block...
Police investigating shots fired in south Moorhead
Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call

Latest News

Matthew Kuznia
A trail of stolen goods leads to a burglary arrest in Grand Forks
North Dakota State Hospital modifies on-site visitation guidelines
Fargo Cass Public Health will hold an additional walk-in flu shot clinic on Friday, November...
Residents Must Monitor Email for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Invitations
Mr. Food - Sensational Spring Rolls - February 12
Mr. Food - Sensational Spring Rolls - February 12