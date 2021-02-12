Giving Hearts Day total exceeds last year’s amount by 2 million.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - They asked... and you delivered! Giving Hearts Day 2021 is in the books, and people really came
through for hundreds of non-profits who rely mostly on donations. Nearly $22 million was raised yesterday, that shatters last
years amount by more than $2 million. According to the Dakota Medical Foundation, since it’s inception in 2008 Giving Hearts Day
has raised over $111 million.
