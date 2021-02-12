Advertisement

Funeral van stolen with body inside in Mo.

By KSDK staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - Missouri police say they’re trying to find a funeral van that was stolen, with a woman’s body inside.

It happened in Saint Louis County on Thursday.

Police said the van was left running and unattended at a gas station parking lot when someone saw an opportunity.

A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a...
A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a gas station.(Source: St. Louis PD/CNN)

“It’s definitely not normal. It is an anomaly, fortunately. This is terrible for the family of this deceased individual. I can’t imagine what that must be like. So hopefully we can get this van recovered quickly with the deceased still inside,” St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said.

Police have released descriptions of two suspects, a man and a woman. They believe the vehicle is now in the Godfrey, Ill., area.

Anyone with tips on the case should contact the Saint Louis County Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge Closure in North Fargo
North Fargo bridge closing indefinitely
PlanYourVaccine.com shows if you are eligible to receive the vaccine based on your location,...
NBC News launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine allocation information
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Moorhead Police respond to a call of gunfire in the city and arrest a person in the 900 block...
Police investigating shots fired in south Moorhead
Family reunited
Grafton family reunited after being separated by coronavirus border lockdown

Latest News

New video from the pepper-spraying incident was released
‘I am a child!’ Pepper spray incident spurs reflection on policing of Black kids
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
AP: Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US
New video from the pepper-spraying incident was released
New video of pepper spray incident with 9-year-old released
St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said the theft is an anomaly and that she can't...
Officer: Stealing of funeral van 'terrible for the family of this deceased individual'