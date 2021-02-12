Advertisement

Friends rally around GF family after horseback riding accident

(KVLY)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A call to action for a family that’s been there to help other people in their time of need.

Logan Schonert is a Grand Forks fire captain, and his wife Melinda is a nurse who recently traveled to New York City to help

during the peak of COVID-19, and now they need support. Their son Kaiser suffered a serious head injury while horseback riding

last month. He had emergency brain surgery at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo, and is beginning to regain control of

some movement throughout his body, but still has an unpredictable road ahead. Logan and Melinda have relocated to Fargo to

be by their son’s side and will likely have to move again for his rehab. Friends have set up a Go Fund Me account to help

the Schonerts with medical and living expenses. You can help by searching for the “Caring for Kaiser” account on Go Fund Me.

