Fargo VA expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare

Veterans must be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the VA.
Veterans must be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the VA.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to a recent large shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, the Fargo Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System (HCS) is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, on Feb. 12, 13, and 15.

Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are encouraged to call the Fargo VA at (701) 239-3700, select option 2, to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Fargo VA Medical Center on Feb. 12, 13, or 15. This expanded eligibility is currently only available for those who schedule their vaccine appointment on Feb. 12, 13, or 15.

Veterans must be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the VA. Those interested in enrolling should call the Fargo VA’s Eligibility Office at (701) 239-3700 extension 3428.

