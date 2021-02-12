Fargo Police responds to five residential burglaries on south side of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since January 16st, Fargo Police Department has identified five residential burglaries on the south side of Fargo.

Some items stolen from the homes include firearms, a vehicle and scheduled narcotic prescription medications.

Four of these incidents occurred while the homeowners were gone for multiple days.

At this time, we don’t have any information that suggests these incidents were committed by the same suspect.

The Fargo Police Department would like to remind members of our community to protect your homes from intruders by:

• Ensuring the exterior doors of your home are secured. This would include side entry doors on garages and sliding glass doors. Install a deadbolt, add a strike plate, upgrade to smart locks, and/or boost your security with a video doorbell. Reinforce sliding glass doors by inserting a window bar or dowel in the track to keep the door from being forced open. Another option is adding a door sensor or glass break sensor which will alert you if the glass door is tampered with.

• Ensure exterior lighting is working properly and turned on during hours of darkness. Consider putting outdoor lights on a timer. Install motion activated lighting in areas where individuals may try to conceal themselves while trying to enter your home or garage.

• Ensure alarm systems are working properly and engaged when you are and are not home. Today there are plenty of home security options for every budget and every level of protection. Consider adding security cameras which work both as a deterrent and a means to get justice. Security cameras can be part of a complete home security system or operate on their own. Must have features would include motion detection, night vision, Wi-Fi capability, local or cloud storage and weatherproof.

• Secure your garage with a smart garage door opener, cover windows to hide items which may be of interest to thieves, secure garage doors with extra locks, remove valuables and keys from your vehicle and lock it.

• Get a safe. In the event someone gets by your other home security strategies, make sure your valuables are protected. Look for safes with redundant locks (two locks on one safe). Firearms are desirable items for burglars. A gun safe keeps your weapons out of their hands and protects your family from the risk of tragic accident.

• Make your house look lived in. When you’re out of town, hold your mail, ask your neighbors to intermittently park in your driveway, and arrange for snow removal. Use smart bulbs and motion-sensitive lights inside your home.

Burglars want to spend as little time in your house as they possibly can.

• Identity related information. Keep items such as your passport, social security card, and birth certificate in a locked safe or a safety deposit box at the bank.

• Cash. Don’t store it in the most obvious places such as your sock drawer, a small safe, side table, or medicine cabinet.

• Prescription drugs. These are easy to find—in the medicine cabinet. Get rid of unused/unneeded prescription medications by dropping them off at your pharmacy or in the prescription drop box in the Fargo Police Lobby, 105 25 St. N.

• Jewelry. Find a creative spot to store your jewelry other than the back of your dresser drawer—something like a safety deposit box or safe.

• Tech devices and electronics

• Tools

Register all these items on the City’s free My Property website.

In the event your items are stolen, police are able to identify and recover stolen or lost property.

The online program allows residents to create a secure personal account and enter specific information about property items such as serial numbers and upload pictures.

My Property is a secure site and is only accessible through individual password-protected resident accounts. https://myproperty.fargond.gov/login

The Fargo Police Department says to report suspicious activity at the time it is occurring by calling dispatch at 701.451.7660.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.