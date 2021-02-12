Advertisement

Dog inherits $5 million in owner’s will

By WTVF Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - An 8-year-old dog in Tennessee is now a millionaire after her owner named her in his will.

Martha Burton, 88, has taken care of Lulu the dog for years.

Burton kept Lulu for her friend Bill Dorris, Lulu’s owner.

He was always on the road and Dorris wanted Lulu well cared for while he was gone.

Late last year, Dorris passed away and in his will, he left Lulu enough money to pay for more kibble than any dog could possibly imagine.

“He loved that dog,” Burton said.

The will reads, “Five million dollars will be transferred to a trust to be formed upon my death for the care of my border collie, Lulu.”

The will specifies that the trust is to provide for all Lulu’s needs and that she is to stay with Burton.

The estate is currently in probate and it is not exactly clear how much it is worth, but friends of Dorris say he had vast real estate holdings and investments.

Burton says she doesn’t know anything about that, but does know that Lulu is happy and loved.

She says that she knows there is no way they could ever spend $5 million on Lulu, but she would “like to try.”

Copyright 2021 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge Closure in North Fargo
North Fargo bridge closing indefinitely
PlanYourVaccine.com shows if you are eligible to receive the vaccine based on your location,...
NBC News launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine allocation information
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Moorhead Police respond to a call of gunfire in the city and arrest a person in the 900 block...
Police investigating shots fired in south Moorhead
Family reunited
Grafton family reunited after being separated by coronavirus border lockdown

Latest News

giving hearts day
Giving Hearts Day total exceeds last year’s amount by 2 million.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
U.S. Attorney General blocked Chauvin plea deal
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Some asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to be allowed in US
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
After Democrats’ visceral presentation, Trump team on stage
Japan is ‘determined’ to host the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, Prime Minister Suga said.
Tokyo Olympics Event Executive Resigns after Sexist Remarks