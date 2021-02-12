Advertisement

A trail of stolen goods leads to a burglary arrest in Grand Forks

Matthew Kuznia
Matthew Kuznia(Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Grand Forks say trail of stolen goods left along Highway 18 led them to a burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office got a report of a large toolbox laying in the middle of the road on February 10th.

The box was sitting just outside of True North Equipment, located at 2905 5th Ave NE near Northwood.

Police found a missing forklift further down the road and a vehicle in Grand Forks with a large object covered in cardboard.

After their initial investigation, they discovered True North had been burglarized.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Kuznia for Felony burglary and possession of stolen property.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. If anyone has further information regarding this burglary or any other burglaries in the area, please contact the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office at 701-780-8280.

