FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Chris interviews the Executive Director of Dakota Medical Foundation as donated funds soar about $17 million dollars. Here is the update from Giving Hearts Day headquarters.

Chris interviews the Executive Director of Dakota Medical Foundation as donated funds soar about $17 million dollars. Here is the update from Giving Hearts Day headquarters. - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.