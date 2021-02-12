118 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the state.

In total, 1,431 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 24 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.10 percent.

There are now 801 active cases in North Dakota, with 39 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.