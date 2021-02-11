Advertisement

Trump’s policies caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, report says

Former President Trump’s policies worsened decades of neglect of the U.S. public health system,...
Former President Trump’s policies worsened decades of neglect of the U.S. public health system, a new medical journal report says.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) – A report from the medical journal The Lancet says former President Donald Trump’s policies caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

The report from The Lancet’s Commission on Public Policy and Health in the Trump Era says Trump mishandled the coronavirus pandemic and weakened health care infrastructure.

It points to his departure from the World Health Organization and elimination of the National Security Council’s Global Health Security team.

The commission also blames a hiring freeze that left hundreds of positions vacant at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More broadly, the report notes a decline in the U.S. public health system dating back to the Reagan era.

Thirty-three experts served on the commission. The Lancet is a 200-year-old medical journal.

