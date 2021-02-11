State health leaders provide vaccine locator resources

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota COVID-19 Response team is asking for the public’s help in connecting those eligible with the COVID-19 Vaccine.

There are multiple ways to connect someone you know with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vaccine locator on the Department of Health website lists off sites by city, county wait list and priority group.

Thrifty White Pharmacy is receiving federal doses of the vaccine starting this week. Clinic details and scheduling can be found on their website.

Those with no internet can find a nearby location by calling the Public Health Hotline and request assistance finding a COVID-19 vaccine.

The locator surveys vaccine providers for up to date information.

“They can actually resubmit any updates to their survey at any point in time. And then those would just be reflected the next day. So as they move from one priority group to another, they just submit another short survey response it’s about four or five questions,” said Mary Woinarowicz, North Dakota Immunization Information System Manager.

North Dakotans can also find updates from the state health department’s COVID-19 website here.

The COVID-19 vaccine locator can be found here.

The public can also find Thrifty White locations distributing the vaccine here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.