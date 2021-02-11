Police Investigating Shots Fired in South Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -- Moorhead Police are investigating a report of gunfire on the city’s south side Wednesday night.

Officers got the call around 10 p.m. to the 900 block of 18th Street South. Someone reported being threatened with a handgun.

Police confirm a shot was fired, but say no one was hit and no one was hurt. They’ve identified all parties involved and say there’s no threat to the public because of this incident.

