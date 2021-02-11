Advertisement

North Fargo bridge closing indefinitely

The North Broadway bridge, outlined above, will be closed indefinitely.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is closing a bridge along North Broadway indefinitely because part of it is leaning.

The city says the bridge north of 35th Ave. N. along Broadway is closed because one of the bridge’s piers is tilting.

A press release says the tilt doesn’t pose an immediate threat to safety, but the structure requires further studying before repairs can be made.

Traffic will now be detoured to the Co. Rd. 20 bridge along 40th Ave. N., which is just half a mile northwest of the Broadway bridge.

