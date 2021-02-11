Advertisement

North Dakota panel votes against abortion clinic-zoning bill

(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Republican-led North Dakota Senate panel has refused to endorse a bill prohibiting any new abortion clinics from opening within 30 miles of a school. The bill also aimed to bar the state’s sole abortion clinic in downtown Fargo from expanding.

The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday gave the bill a “do-not-pass” recommendation, after some of the panel members worried it would not survive an expensive court challenge. The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood called the measure unjustified, unreasonable and likely unconstitutional.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase and crash sends Moorhead school into lockdown
A horse is dead and teen is injured following crash.
Horse dead and teen injured following crash
Kindred crash
Woman injured in fiery crash passes away
Kenneth Bosby, 60
Authorities in Dilworth searching for a missing man
Structure Fire at 711 10th Ave N
Around a dozen people displaced after North Fargo Fire

Latest News

Jason Moszer
Remembering fallen officer Jason Moszer five years later
News - 6:00PM News February 10 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News February 10 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News February 10 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News February 10 - Part 2
News - Watch out for thieves stealing catalytic converters
Bill seeks to crack down on catalytic converter thefts