Advertisement

NDSU football prepares for new staff at Youngstown State

North Dakota State football
North Dakota State football(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State football has reached that point in spring camp where they are starting to shift away from standard team preparation and turn towards game prep for week one.

Something that’s plenty challenging with Youngstown State this year.

“They wiped staff basically top to bottom, so there’s not a lot of film that we believe is relevant right now,” junior defensive tackle Lane Tucker said. “We’re watching Cincinnati, Western Kentucky, Finley even from like two years ago.”

“It’s been one of the more challenging game plans that our staff has ever put together because in a lot of situations you’re guessing a little bit,” added defensive coordinator David Braun. “There’s not a whole of tangible film to go off of in recent years of how they plan on attacking defenses.”

With so much left in the unknown, Braun says this is when they rely on their fundamentals the most.

“If we play with great fundamentals, play extremely hard and play within calls that our guys are comfortable executing. That they’ve been executing from the day they stepped on campus, we feel like we’re going to give ourselves a chance to be successful,” said Braun.

With fundamentals laid out as their foundation, Braun says the only thing left for them to do on game day will be to adjust accordingly.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Thompson
Files show no past disciplinary action, glowing peer reviews for WF teacher now under police investigation
A shooting was reported.
5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested
A local woman is raising awareness on an ex-convict who she says used her to commit Check Fraud.
“I just feel really taken advantage of” - Local woman says she was used in Check Fraud incident
WF Bus incident
VIDEO: Car blows past WF school bus, police say special circumstance makes it legal
Police chase and crash sends Moorhead school into lockdown

Latest News

NDSU volleyball
NDSU Volleyball Sweeps Jackrabbits Again
Brent Vigen names head coach at Montana State
Brent Vigen hired as Montana State football coach
Sports - Bison Volleyball Over SDSU 3-0
Sports - Bison Volleyball Over SDSU 3-0
North Dakota State, Maine Schedule 2023 Football Game in Fargo