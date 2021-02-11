NDSU football prepares for new staff at Youngstown State

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State football has reached that point in spring camp where they are starting to shift away from standard team preparation and turn towards game prep for week one.

Something that’s plenty challenging with Youngstown State this year.

“They wiped staff basically top to bottom, so there’s not a lot of film that we believe is relevant right now,” junior defensive tackle Lane Tucker said. “We’re watching Cincinnati, Western Kentucky, Finley even from like two years ago.”

“It’s been one of the more challenging game plans that our staff has ever put together because in a lot of situations you’re guessing a little bit,” added defensive coordinator David Braun. “There’s not a whole of tangible film to go off of in recent years of how they plan on attacking defenses.”

With so much left in the unknown, Braun says this is when they rely on their fundamentals the most.

“If we play with great fundamentals, play extremely hard and play within calls that our guys are comfortable executing. That they’ve been executing from the day they stepped on campus, we feel like we’re going to give ourselves a chance to be successful,” said Braun.

With fundamentals laid out as their foundation, Braun says the only thing left for them to do on game day will be to adjust accordingly.

