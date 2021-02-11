NBC News launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine allocation information

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NBC News is launching a new website focused on all COVID-19 related news.

For starters, PlanYourVaccine.com will feature the latest on vaccine issues and its challenges.

The website will tell you everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in every single state.

This website shows if you are eligible to receive the vaccine based on your location, age, occupation and health risks.

Track who is eligible now, next and later with state-by-state vaccination distribution timelines.

Find the closest vaccination locations to you, including pharmacies and public health centers.

Sign up for NBC News alerts as changes are made to your vaccination plan in your state and/or another state for relatives.

Track progress to achieving herd immunity in each state.

Total vaccinations in each state on a national map, updated daily.

See where your state ranks nationally when it comes to getting residents fully vaccinated.

Follow the percentage of allocated vaccines that have been used per state.

View the interactive page in English, Spanish and Mandarin and receive notifications in the language you sign up for if you opt into alerts.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.