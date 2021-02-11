House fire under investigation in Richland County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating a house fire in Hankinson.

The Sheriff’s office says the call for the fire came in around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to the 200 block of 1st St. NE.

The report says one man was in the house at the time of the fire but was able to get our safely.

No other information about the fire is available at this time.

