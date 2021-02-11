Advertisement

House fire under investigation in Richland County

Fire investigation graphic
Fire investigation graphic(Flame image courtesy Guido Jansen via Pixlr)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating a house fire in Hankinson.

The Sheriff’s office says the call for the fire came in around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to the 200 block of 1st St. NE.

The report says one man was in the house at the time of the fire but was able to get our safely.

No other information about the fire is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase and crash sends Moorhead school into lockdown
A horse is dead and teen is injured following crash.
Horse dead and teen injured following crash
Kindred crash
Woman injured in fiery crash passes away
Structure Fire at 711 10th Ave N
Around a dozen people displaced after North Fargo Fire
Kenneth Bosby, 60
Authorities in Dilworth searching for a missing man

Latest News

Memorial Ceremony in Honor of Fallen Officer Jason Moszer
Watch Live at 11:00AM - Fargo Police to Hold Memorial Ceremony in Honor of Fallen Officer Jason Moszer
Fargo Public Schools could expect vaccinations in one month
The North Broadway bridge, outlined above, will be closed indefinitely.
North Fargo bridge closing indefinitely
Instead of having to go from website to website to get your COVID-9 related news, NBC News is...
NBC News launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine allocation information