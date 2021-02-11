Grafton family reunited after being separated by coronavirus border lockdown

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grafton man is finally reunited with his family after being separated for months by the coronavirus border lockdown.

Ventzi Nelson’s trip to the United Kingdom lasted a little longer than expected.

“I got there Aug. 26,” he says. “I was supposed to be home early November.”

He went to see his new fiance, with plans to be back in time for the holidays. When the second wave of COVID-19 hit the world, he was stuck.

“I knew I shouldn’t go back because of the numbers,” he says. “I didn’t want to catch it and give it to my family. Plus, the airlines were so unknown.”

After some serious leg work, he was finally able to book a trip home. Ventzi says he told no one, in hopes of surprising his mom.

Weeks ago, he asked his mom if she would pick up some of his luggage from the Grand Forks International Airport this week.

“She’s here to get “a bag” because I decided to “lighten” the load before I came home,” Ventzi says. “She thinks I’m coming home Feb. 24. We’re getting ready to surprise her.”

Walking out in a hazmat suit, with a cart full of luggage, his mom didn’t recognize him at first. That was until she heard the familiar voice.

The two embraced and shed a few tears before jumping into the van. It’s home to Grafton to share the good news. Ventzi says he hopes the next trip to see his fiance goes a little more according to plan.

