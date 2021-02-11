Advertisement

Giving Hearts Day

Giving Hearts Day
Giving Hearts Day(KFYR-TV)
By Lisa Budeau
Feb. 11, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour fundraising event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Since the first event in 2008, generous donors have given more than $90 million, 100% of which goes directly to participating charities.

Nearly 500 charities are participating in Giving Hearts Day this year.

You can donate at www.givingheartsday.org

