Giving Hearts Day
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour fundraising event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.
Since the first event in 2008, generous donors have given more than $90 million, 100% of which goes directly to participating charities.
Nearly 500 charities are participating in Giving Hearts Day this year.
You can donate at www.givingheartsday.org
