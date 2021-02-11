Fargo Public Schools could expect vaccinations in one month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School system has transitioned to on-site learning which is five days a week.

While teachers and support staff are in the current eligibility phase, they have not yet received the vaccine.

Associate Superintendent Missy Eidness says when discussing challenges across the state, managing how to notify large groups of people when their vaccine is available is one of them.

Cass County Public Health reached out and asked if all school districts would organize a system to notify staff.

This is what Fargo Public Schools is currently working on.

Staff that would like to get the vaccine is asked to fill out a survey so they can easily randomize the group of teachers and prioritize individuals that work with students with a mask exemption.

Once the vaccine is available, staff will receive an email.

The State Superintendent and President of North Dakota United’s staff is looking at a month before K-12 school receive the vaccine.

Those years 65 and older are currently finishing up receiving the vaccine.

Individuals regardless of age who have health impairments are next, followed by childcare workers right before those K-12 teachers.

Vaccinations will not be mandatory for teachers and support staff.

It is up to their personal choice to receive them.

Students will also not be required to receive vaccinations.

Parents and staff are provided an update through their School Talk newsletter every week.

