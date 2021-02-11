Athleta opening in West Acres Mall on Tuesday
Athleta will be opening its doors this upcoming Tuesday, February 16th at 10:00am.
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The waiting is officially over for the newest store opening in the mall.
Staff says they are excited about people coming in to explore their selection of women’s athleisure wear, including a plus size line and their new children’s line!
To celebrate their grand opening, Athleta is gifting a $15 shop card to the first 50 customers.
