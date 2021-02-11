Advertisement

Athleta opening in West Acres Mall on Tuesday

Athleta will be opening its doors this upcoming Tuesday, February 16th at 10:00am.(West Acres Mall)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The waiting is officially over for the newest store opening in the mall.

Athleta will be opening its doors this upcoming Tuesday, February 16th at 10:00am.

Staff says they are excited about people coming in to explore their selection of women’s athleisure wear, including a plus size line and their new children’s line!

To celebrate their grand opening, Athleta is gifting a $15 shop card to the first 50 customers.

