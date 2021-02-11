139 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 139 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the state.

In total, 1,430 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 20 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.08 percent.

There are now 795 active cases in North Dakota, with 39 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.