Advertisement

139 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 139 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the state.

In total, 1,430 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 20 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.08 percent.

There are now 795 active cases in North Dakota, with 39 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase and crash sends Moorhead school into lockdown
A horse is dead and teen is injured following crash.
Horse dead and teen injured following crash
Kindred crash
Woman injured in fiery crash passes away
Structure Fire at 711 10th Ave N
Around a dozen people displaced after North Fargo Fire
Kenneth Bosby, 60
Authorities in Dilworth searching for a missing man

Latest News

MN COVID
907 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths in Minnesota
Athleta will be opening its doors this upcoming Tuesday, February 16th at 10:00am.
Athleta opening in West Acres Mall on Tuesday
Memorial Ceremony in Honor of Fallen Officer Jason Moszer
Watch Live at 11:00AM - Fargo Police to Hold Memorial Ceremony in Honor of Fallen Officer Jason Moszer
Fargo Public Schools could expect vaccinations in one month