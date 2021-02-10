Woman injured in fiery crash passes away

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman who was injured in a head-on crash near Kindred, N.D. in January has passed away.

Emergency crews responded to 54th St. SE and 160th Ave. SE on the evening of January 12th, 2021.

They found two cars involved in a head-on crash, with one engulfed in flames.

On February 5th, Kandyce Blumhagen died because of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

