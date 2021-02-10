Advertisement

Shaq’s historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal...
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal speaks during induction ceremonies in Springfield, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store in Atlanta was engulfed in flames early Wednesday.

The store owned by Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal was significantly damaged.

Flames were billowing as Atlanta fire crews were called to the restaurant on Ponce de Leon around 12:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher says it started in the back and firefighters were able to save most of the building. No injuries were reported.

Hatcher says the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Midtown Krispy Kreme opened in 1965. O’Neal is vowing to “bounce back better than ever.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Thompson
Files show no past disciplinary action, glowing peer reviews for WF teacher now under police investigation
A shooting was reported.
5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested
Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin
Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin
Red Lobster
Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot
A local woman is raising awareness on an ex-convict who she says used her to commit Check Fraud.
“I just feel really taken advantage of” - Local woman says she was used in Check Fraud incident

Latest News

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by U.K., U.S., Canadian, Belgian and...
Police in Europe bust gang hijacking celeb phones, arrest 10
A Marine base in southern California is missing explosives.
Missing explosives from Marine base under investigation
A Marine base in southern California is missing explosives.
High-powered explosives missing from Marine base
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over impeachment trial