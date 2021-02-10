Advertisement

Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand

The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday...
The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday evening.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency says the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It says it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Thompson
Files show no past disciplinary action, glowing peer reviews for WF teacher now under police investigation
A shooting was reported.
5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested
Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin
Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin
Red Lobster
Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot
A local woman is raising awareness on an ex-convict who she says used her to commit Check Fraud.
“I just feel really taken advantage of” - Local woman says she was used in Check Fraud incident

Latest News

Workers wave off a team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their...
EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan
LIVE: White House COVID task force briefing
North Dakota Courts
Judge: men schemed elderly, vulnerable adults in construction fraud
Video evidence of Capitol riot helped Democratic prosecutors change one Republican senator's...
House managers begin presenting their case for Trump's impeachment