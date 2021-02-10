Advertisement

Moorhead school in lockdown

By Mike Morken
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. - A Moorhead school is in lockdown as authorities search the area for a person involved in a car chase and crash.

St. Joseph’s school located at 1005 2nd avenue south went into lockdown around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The chase and subsequent crash took place near the Hornbachers in Moorhead. Police are looking for at least one individual.

We have a crew on scene and expect more details shortly.

