“I just feel really taken advantage of” - Local woman says she was used in Check Fraud incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local woman is raising awareness on an ex-convict who she says used her to commit Check Fraud. She says that a friend of hers, Garlee Sumo, handed her a check for thousands of dollars, and asked her to cash it at Affinity Plus Bank since he had didn’t have his ID.

Breanna Hebranson told us that at first she was extremely hesitant about the situation, telling that “I did say at the time, if this is fraud I don’t want to be a part of it, I don’t want anything to do with that. But if it’s legit I’ll cash that for you.”

She cashed the check and handed Sumo 4,383 dollars. He then promptly blocked her on social media and they haven’t been able to contact him since.

“He was like, no it’s legit I just need to buy some work tools with the money. So I was like, ok.” Hebranson explained, “I just feel really taken advantage of. My kindness for weakness... I was just trying to help somebody out.”

Hebranson told us that she did file a police report with Moorhead PD, but this isn’t the first run-in with the law for Sumo. He’s actually just recently released from prison. Sumo was serving time for Criminal Sexual Conduct. The victim was a teenager. He was sent to jail in June of 2019, and was released under supervision in November of 2020.

Hebranson told us that the managers of the banks involved said they have been seeing this kind of incident more in our area. She was also told how this bad check got through the system.

“They’ve been having a lot of issues with these.” Hebranson said. “The check was a legit account, but the account has closed and it closed last year. So that’s why it’s passing.”

We have reached out to Sumo’s Parole officer but haven’t heard back at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.